Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $323.20

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.20 and last traded at $322.48, with a volume of 9328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $319.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,688,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

