UBS Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAI. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.47 ($80.55).

ETR DAI opened at €65.44 ($76.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €67.44 ($79.34). The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,256.55.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.