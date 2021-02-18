UBS Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAI. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.47 ($80.55).

ETR DAI opened at €65.44 ($76.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €67.44 ($79.34). The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,256.55.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

