UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYCBF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,236.00 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,860.00 and a 1-year high of $2,385.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,327.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,190.12.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

