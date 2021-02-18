U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.99. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 271,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $191.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

