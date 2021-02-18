U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of U.S. Silica worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.57 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $855.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

