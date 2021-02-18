U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading Up 5.6%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.58. 416,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 502,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

