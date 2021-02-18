Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,348 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,348 shares during the quarter. Cubic accounts for 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Cubic worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cubic by 7.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CUB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -532.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

