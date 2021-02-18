Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,161. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

