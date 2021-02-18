Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. 26,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,729. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

