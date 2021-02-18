Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,035. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -270.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

