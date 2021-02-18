Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Twilio stock traded up $32.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $444.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $441.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,942 shares of company stock valued at $58,646,441 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

