Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 4,546 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00.

NYSE TWLO traded up $20.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.63. 201,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.32. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $441.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

