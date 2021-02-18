Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.84

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 2009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several brokerages have commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.08 million, a PE ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

