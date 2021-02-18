TurtleNetwork 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,772.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $785,791.83 and $1,772.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

