TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.69).

TUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Peter Krueger bought 39,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

LON:TUI traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 352.10 ($4.60). The company had a trading volume of 5,446,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,718. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.60. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 873 ($11.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

