TrustVerse Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $380,153.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00866608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00031295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.00 or 0.05077087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017324 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

