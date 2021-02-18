Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,619.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $398,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,121.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $8,369,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

