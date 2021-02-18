TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $115,811.20 and approximately $7,382.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00862114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00046534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.96 or 0.05000802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015767 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

