Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $34.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 602,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

