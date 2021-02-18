Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its price target lifted by TD Securities to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$458.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.49. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

