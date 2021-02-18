Trevali Mining (TV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Trevali Mining to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$217.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

