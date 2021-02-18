Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,347.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.38 ($17.60).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,459.50 ($19.07). 403,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,752. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,216.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.53.
About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
