Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,347.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.38 ($17.60).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,459.50 ($19.07). 403,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,752. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,216.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.53.

In other news, insider John Rogers acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 153 shares of company stock valued at $204,166.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

