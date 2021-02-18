TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.59. TransEnterix shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 229,740 shares changing hands.

TRXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $625.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

