TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,586 shares of company stock valued at $50,555,842. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.37. 183,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $649.41.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

