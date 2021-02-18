TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.37

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 19.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 557.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

