Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Call Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,696 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical volume of 906 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 2,502,815 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

