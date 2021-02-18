Traders Purchase Large Volume of Immunovant Call Options (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,071% compared to the typical volume of 285 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,943. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after buying an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,696,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.