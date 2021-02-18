Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,106 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,476% compared to the average volume of 41 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

