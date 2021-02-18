Traders Buy Large Volume of The Greenbrier Companies Call Options (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

NYSE:GBX opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,864 shares of company stock worth $1,470,309. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

