Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 11,732 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average daily volume of 1,523 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.53.

WIX stock traded up $45.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.45. 98,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,121. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,396,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

