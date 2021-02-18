Tracy Liu Sells 2,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tracy Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.69 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $144.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

