Tornado One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Tornado has a total market cap of $854,357.93 and $1.64 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 80.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $142.39 or 0.00276928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00361996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00060556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00080424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00083676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00433822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00176124 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars.

