TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 14th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 493.0 days.

Shares of TomTom stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. TomTom has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Get TomTom alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TMOAF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.