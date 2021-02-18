Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 33,058 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 475.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $153.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

