Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 31,488.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $94.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $95.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

