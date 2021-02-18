Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8,038.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,799,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.77. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

