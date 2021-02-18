Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 64,900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2,365.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.