Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,443 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Plexus by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 10.2% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

