Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.