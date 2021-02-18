Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading 14.1% Higher

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares traded up 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.05. 287,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,023,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

