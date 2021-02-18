TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TMST opened at $5.94 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $268.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

