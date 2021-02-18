Tierion Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $83,911.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.83 or 0.00878597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00030774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.23 or 0.05024018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017503 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.