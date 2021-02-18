The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.26.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

