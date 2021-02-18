The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $186.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,420,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.