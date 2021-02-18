The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 4.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

NYSE:DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

