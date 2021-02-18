The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 26,515 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,789,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $844.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $808.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

