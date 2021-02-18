The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Cut to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

TKR stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. The Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

