The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 730.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 103.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter valued at $4,066,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

