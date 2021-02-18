The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

