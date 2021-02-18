The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a market capitalization of $318.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

